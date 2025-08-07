According to a Bloomberg report, the discussions are still ongoing, and AT&T has not made a final decision yet.

AT&T Inc. (T) is reportedly seeking more than $2 billion for its Mexico mobile unit, although the discussions are still ongoing and the carrier has not made a final decision yet.

The plan to exit the Mexican market comes a decade after AT&T tried to compete with Carlos Slim-controlled America Movil SAB group’s carrier, Telcel, according to a report by Bloomberg.

