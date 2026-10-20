Executive severance changes from June and Sellas’ sizable ASH conference booth have fueled deal speculation.

CEO Angelos Stergiou marked Sellas’ 15th anniversary, pointing to its “next chapter” with GPS and SLS009.

Retail investors floated $40 billion-$120 billion valuation scenarios and share-price predictions ranging from $100 to $540.

Investors await Regal’s final-analysis trigger of 80 deaths, following Sellas’ disclosure of 78 events as of May 11.

Retail investors in Sellas Life Sciences (SLS) are floating multibillion-dollar buyout scenarios and steep share-price gains after CEO Angelos Stergiou marked the company’s 15th anniversary with a post about its “next chapter.”

SLS stock jumped 5% on Monday to $10.49, snapping three straight losing sessions.

Sellas CEO Points To ‘Best Chapters’ Ahead

In his LinkedIn post, Stergiou reflected on Sellas’ growth from a private startup into a public biotech advancing investigational cancer treatments GPS and SLS009.

“Reaching 15 years isn't just about celebrating our history; it is about stepping into our next chapter with even greater focus, drive, and resolve,” he said. He acknowledged past setbacks and thanked shareholders, employees and trial participants, while reaffirming the company’s commitment to patients.

“Our mission remains deeply personal, and our promise to the patients we aim to serve is steadfast. We look forward, God willing, to the best chapters that are still to be written with GPS and SLS009,” he added.

SLS Retail Floats Multibillion-Dollar Buyout Scenarios

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SLS slipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ levels a day ago amid a 258% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

SLS sentiment and message volume as of October 19 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said: “My opinion, Dr. Stergiou’s message was a master-class at reassuring EVERYONE that all is well.”

A user also floated a minimum $40 billion valuation. Another user argued for a $50 billion valuation, calling a $247-per-share figure. A separate user proposed a $120 billion buyout scenario and also predicted a share price of $540-plus.

Across bullish share-price predictions, including scenarios tied to clinical results, targets ranged from $100 to over $540. Discussing buyout news in case of favorable data, one user said: “If BO news post good data then there’s no stopping this beast (really no explanation required as it could go full berserker mode).” BO means buyout.

Another user challenged the lofty valuations and said: “I will be so glad to get out of this ticker when it hits $15 again.”

Retail Searches Filings, Conference Plans For Clues

The CEO’s message comes as investors have been searching for potential deal signals in recent months. In June, a filing disclosed changes to executive severance arrangements, including lump-sum payment provisions for Stergiou.

For CFO John Burns and chief development officer Dragan Cicic, qualifying departures within one month before or one year after a change of control would trigger 15 months of salary, the annual target bonus, up to 18 months of health-coverage reimbursements and full vesting of unvested equity.

Sellas’ conference plans have provided another talking point. The company is listed at Booth 138, with a 20-by-30-foot space, for the Dec.12- Dec.15 American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting in New Orleans. Major exhibitors include Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Merck, AbbVie and Bristol Myers Squibb. The booth size has fueled speculation about a partnership or acquisition.

Sellas Regal Trial And SLS009 Data In Focus

Currently, investors are awaiting data from Sellas’ two lead programs. The Phase 3 Regal trial is testing GPS, an immunotherapy targeting WT1, in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients who achieved a second complete remission following salvage treatment. Its final-analysis process is triggered by 80 deaths. Sellas reported 78 events as of May 11. Reaching 80 precedes database lock, data review and analysis before results are disclosed.

The company also expects fourth-quarter topline data from its 80-patient Phase 2 SLS009 study in newly diagnosed AML, including patients with early resistance to azacitidine and venetoclax. SLS009 is also being explored in pancreatic cancer. Preclinical findings from last month showed 17.9% apoptosis (programmed cell death) in a patient-derived tumor model resistant to Daraxonrasib, versus 2.8% with Daraxonrasib alone. Combining the drugs raised apoptosis to 36.5% and necrosis to 30.6%.

SLS stock has surged 178% year-to-date.

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