Scotiabank upgraded ASTS, highlighting the company’s partnerships and upcoming launches as key growth drivers.

The firm believes the stock’s valuation has entered a “grey area” between $40 and $60 per share, according to The Fly.

It flagged ASTS’ expanding international profile, highlighting the Rakuten-JV initiative to build a subsidized direct-to-device network.

AST SpaceMobile is set to launch BlueBird satellites 11, 12, and 13 on Aug. 5, 2026

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) drew renewed investor attention on Wednesday after Scotiabank upgraded the stock and highlighted the company’s expanding satellite pipeline and telecom partnerships as evidence of its “global reach and impressive technology.”

The firm upgraded ASTS to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Underperform’ and raised its price target to $50.80 from $41.20, saying the stock’s valuation has entered a “grey area” between $40 and $60 per share, according to The Fly.

The upgrade follows a 32% decline in the stock price since the beginning of the year, with the analyst arguing that both the opportunities and risks now appear to be more fairly reflected in the share price.

This comes after Clear Street recommended buying the stock, arguing that its pullback from its May peak was driven by temporary launch-related delays rather than weakening demand for its technology.

ASTS stock traded higher by 2.2% at the time of writing.

US Beta Launch, Rakuten JV In Focus

A key factor behind the upgrade is the possibility that AST SpaceMobile could finally launch a beta service in the U.S. later this year after several years of delays. AST SpaceMobile expects to begin beta Direct-to-Device (D2D) mobile broadband services with AT&T and Verizon before the end of 2026.

AT&T CEO John Stankey said last week that the partnership is moving closer to a customer-ready service that will let regular smartphones connect directly to satellites when users are outside normal cellular coverage.

The brokerage also flagged ASTS’ expanding international profile, highlighting the Rakuten-JV initiative to build a subsidized D2D satellite network as evidence of AST SpaceMobile’s global reach and impressive satellite-to-smartphone technology. The JV would own and operate satellites for direct-to-mobile communications, creating a potential competitor to SpaceX’s Starlink-based offerings.

BlueBird Launch Scheduled for August 5

On Tuesday, AST SpaceMobile announced that the launch of BlueBird satellites 11, 12, and 13 is currently scheduled for Aug. 5, 2026, from Cape Canaveral aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. The satellites are expected to support voice, data, and video services directly to standard smartphones and deliver nearly double the peak download speeds of the company’s earlier Block 1 satellites.

The company has agreements with nearly 60 mobile network operators serving more than 3 billion subscribers, including partnerships with AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Rakuten, Google, Bell, Telus, STC Group, and American Tower.

Retail Remains Positive On ASTS Despite YTD Slump

Retail sentiment surrounding ASTS on Stocktwits remained ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

One user said if AST successfully turns its network into a commercial platform, the valuation gap could look very different over the next few years.

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Another user called the stock “way undervalued.”

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The stock is down more than 32% so far this year.

Also read: SoFi CEO Anthony Noto Calls 2026 A 'Defining Year' Amid Guidance Raise – Retail Shrugs Off The Stock Price Decline

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