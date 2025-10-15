The retail user message count on AST SpaceMobile increased by over 200% over 24 hours on Stocktwits, as of Tuesday morning, while retail sentiment on the stock remained unchanged in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) shares hit an all-time high of $98.59 on Tuesday, and the stock was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits, building on the momentum following its partnership with Verizon to support space-based cellular broadband across the United States.

The retail user message count on AST SpaceMobile increased by over 200% over 24 hours on Stocktwits, as of Tuesday morning. Retail sentiment on the stock remained unchanged in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory compared to a day ago, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bullish user on Stocktwits believes that AST SpaceMobile stock will reach $150 next year.

Last week, the company noted that the agreement with Verizon is to provide direct-to-cellular AST SpaceMobile service when needed for Verizon customers starting in 2026.

AST SpaceMobile has deployed the most expansive commercial communications arrays in low Earth orbit, enabling direct connectivity to standard smartphones without requiring specialized hardware.

The company’s network is designed to operate across premium low-band spectrum, the company's own licensed L-band and S-band spectrum, and up to 1,150 MHz of mobile network operator partners' low- and mid-band spectrum, globally. These capabilities advance AST SpaceMobile's efforts toward commercial service.

“The agreement will extend the scope of Verizon’s 850 MHz premium low-band spectrum into areas of the U.S. that would benefit from the ubiquitous reach of space-based broadband technology,” said Abel Avellan, Founder and CEO of AST SpaceMobile

Another bullish user on Stocktwits expects the stock to hit $100 by the close of trading on Tuesday.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile have jumped 357% this year and gained over 297% in the last 12 months.

