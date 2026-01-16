Shares of AST SpaceMobile rose over 6.3% to close at $101.25 on Thursday.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) drew significant retail attention and cheer after the space company’s stock closed at an all-time high and breached the three-digit price mark for the first time.

ASTS stock rose over 6.3% to close at $101.25 on Thursday. Shares of ASTS continued their rally in after-market trading, rising over 7% at the time of writing.

SpaceX's listed rival had a bumper 2025, nearly quadrupling in value. Despite its surge, retail investors continue to remain bullish on the stock.

The BlueBird Effect

BlueBird 6 is three times larger and with 10 times more capacity than AST SpaceMobile’s previous satellites. Founder and CEO of the company, Abel Avellan, called it a “breakthrough moment” for the company that validated years of U.S. innovation and American manufacturing.

In 2025, AST SpaceMobile also struck significant deals with the U.S. government and Verizon. The company expanded its manufacturing capacity and added several agreements with over 50 mobile network operators globally.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ASTS stock remained in the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volumes.

Retail traders cheered the historic milestone. One bullish user called it a generational instance and a communication revolution.

Another bullish user noted the climb from its $20 levels, expressing the anticipation for a boost over $1,000.

A Stocktwits user who has held the stock from under $3 praised the company’s board.

Shares of ASTS have gained over 370% in the past year.

Shares of ASTS have gained over 370% in the past year.