The facility in Coppell, which employs more than 250 people, is the sole global manufacturing facility for the company’s Lokelma.

AstraZeneca (AZN) on Wednesday announced the unveiling of its expanded manufacturing facility in Texas aimed at doubling the production of its drug Lokelma.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company invested $445 million to expand the facility, it said. The unveiling follows the groundbreaking last week at the drugmaker’s $4.5 billion manufacturing facility in Albemarle County, Virginia.

The investments are part of the company’s commitment to invest $50 billion in the U.S. by 2030, with the goal of reaching $80 billion in total revenue by then.

The facility in Coppell, which employs more than 250 people, is the sole global manufacturing facility for AstraZeneca’s Lokelma, a prescription medicine for the treatment of high levels of potassium in the blood in adults, a condition known as hyperkalemia.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<