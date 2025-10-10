According to a Bloomberg News report, the details about the pact weren’t immediately clear.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is reportedly set to unveil a deal with U.S. President Donald Trump about reducing drug prices.

According to a Bloomberg News report, citing sources familiar with the matter, the agreement would mark the second such partnership by a pharmaceutical company to help progress one of Trump’s central healthcare initiatives.

The report noted that the details about the pact weren’t immediately clear. The agreement is part of the Trump administration’s efforts to lower drug prices in the U.S. and to ensure that wealthy nations contribute more significantly to the cost of developing breakthrough medical innovations.

