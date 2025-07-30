Soriot said the industry should help shape pricing reforms before they are imposed by regulators, and backed applying changes only to newly approved drugs to allow time for adjustments.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said it’s time for the U.S. to start paying more reasonable prices for new drugs, which are closer to what other wealthy countries pay, in a rare stance in an industry that has long resisted such a shift.

Soriot called the current pricing system “unsustainable” and said drugmakers should help shape the solution instead of waiting for lawmakers to force it on them, according to a Bloomberg report.

Soriot said he's open to a "most-favored nation" approach that would link U.S. drug prices to other countries, but only for newly approved drugs. That way, companies wouldn’t be blindsided and would have time to adjust how they launch and price new treatments globally.

The comments follow AstraZeneca's strong second-quarter report, with earnings per share up 27% to $1.58 and revenue rising 12% to $14.46 billion, both of which surpassed Wall Street estimates. The boost came largely from solid sales of its cancer and respiratory drugs, with Tagrisso and Imfinzi leading the way.

Soriot said, “Our strong momentum in revenue growth continued through the first half of the year … with 12 positive key Phase III trial readouts including for baxdrostat, gefurulimab, and Tagrisso in just the past few weeks.”

The company reaffirmed its full-year forecast, stating that it remains on track to achieve its ambitious goal of $80 billion in annual revenue by 2030.

Soriot also pointed to AstraZeneca’s $50 billion push to expand in the U.S., including a massive manufacturing site currently under construction in Virginia, the largest the company has ever built.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for AstraZeneca was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

AstraZeneca’s U.S.-listed shares have risen 12.3% so far in 2025.

