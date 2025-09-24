In a post on X, Trust Wallet said users will be able to trade over 100 markets with up to 100x leverage

Trust Wallet announced on Wednesday that it will soon launch perpetual trading on its platform, powered by the Aster (ASTER) decentralized exchange.

In a post on X, Trust Wallet said users will be able to trade over 100 markets with up to 100x leverage. The announcement sent Aster’s price soaring more than 40% over the past 24 hours, also lifting Binance’s BNB token, as Aster’s native token is issued on the BNB Smart Chain.

The official ASTER token supply of eight billion is deployed on BNB Smart Chain, where most of Aster’s active trading venues and liquidity pools are located, helping to drive BNB’s price more than 2% higher in the last 24 hours, alongside Aster’s rally.

Source: @TrustWallet/X

