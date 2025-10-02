AST SpaceMobile announced a major service update on Thursday in partnership with Canadian telecom company Bell Canada.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) stock soared over 11% by Thursday’s midday trade to hit an all-time high and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Thursday, AST SpaceMobile announced that it had successfully made Canada’s first-ever space-based 4G VoLTE voice call, broadband data connection, and video streaming using everyday smartphones in partnership with Bell Canada.

“With rollout planned for 2026, the successful demonstration in New Brunswick brings us closer to delivering reliable, high-speed mobile broadband for Canadians everywhere, even in the hardest-to-reach areas,” AST SpaceMobile said in a post on X.

AST SpaceMobile's post on X | @AST_SpaceMobile/X

Meanwhile, the company announced on Tuesday that it had successfully completed the final assembly and testing of its first next-generation Block 2 satellite, Bluebird 6. AST SpaceMobile stated that the satellite is now ready for its first flight, which will be aboard an Antonov cargo aircraft to India.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<