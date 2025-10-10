The stock has rallied for the fifth consecutive week and surged past the $90 mark.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) stock hit a fresh all-time high of $90.65 on Friday morning as the stock drew increased interest from retail investors following its recent partnerships with a slew of tech companies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Wednesday, the company entered into an agreement with Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) to offer direct-to-device cellular service to Verizon customers beginning in 2026.

At the time of writing, the stock had pared some of its gains, trading over 2% higher, and was on a rise for the fifth consecutive week. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

A Stocktwits user said AST SpaceMobile stock’s recent surge is driven by increased visibility from its partnership with Bell Canada, its exposure through VI India, and now Verizon adopting AST’s technology instead of traditional towers.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.