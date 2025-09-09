AST SpaceMobile shares were down more than 9% in Monday’s midday trade after SpaceX agreed to acquire spectrum from EchoStar in a deal valued at $17 billion.

U.S. equities rose in Monday’s midday trade as investors await the crucial inflation print to be released on Wednesday to get better clues about the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy direction.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was up 0.15% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, rose 0.51%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, declined by 0.08%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Monday’s midday trade:

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) shares were down more than 9% in Monday’s midday trade after SpaceX agreed to acquire spectrum from EchoStar Corp. (SATS) in a deal valued at $17 billion.

ASTS stock is up 84% year-to-date.

AppLovin Corp. (APP)

AppLoving shares hit a record high on Monday, soaring nearly 11% after being included in the S&P 500 index as of September 22. AppLovin replaced MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) in the benchmark index, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

APP stock is up 67% year-to-date.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO)

Eightco’s shares skyrocketed on Monday, trading up by 4,300% in Monday’s midday trade after the company announced that Dan Ives, Managing Director at Wedbush Securities, will join the company as its chairman. The company also announced plans to raise $250 million through a private placement.

OCTO stock is up 2,787% year-to-date.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Robinhood shares surged over 15% in Monday’s midday trade following an announcement on late Friday that it will join the S&P 500 index on September 22. Robinhood will replace Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) on the benchmark index.

HOOD stock is up 211% year-to-date.

Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Planet Labs shares ripped more than 35% after the company’s second-quarter (Q2) results beat Wall Street expectations. Planet Labs reported a loss of $0.03 per share on revenue of $73 million, while analysts expected a loss of $0.05 per share on revenue of $66 million, according to Stocktwits data.

PL stock is up 118% year-to-date.

