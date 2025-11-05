ASP’s subsidiary, Quantum Leap Energy (QLE), has started preliminary regulatory discussions with U.K. authorities for new nuclear projects.

ASP Isotopes announced progress in High-Assay Low Enriched Uranium (HALEU) development in the U.K.

The U.K.’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has approved QLE’s participation in the early engagement process.

Rich Deakin appointed Senior Vice President and Managing Director of U.K. Strategic Projects.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) on Wednesday detailed the progress in its efforts to develop High-Assay Low Enriched Uranium (HALEU) in the United Kingdom.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company’s subsidiary, Quantum Leap Energy (QLE), has started preliminary regulatory discussions with U.K. authorities for new nuclear projects.

Regulatory Milestone For Nuclear Fuel Production

The U.K.’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has approved QLE’s participation in the early engagement process with the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR).

This approval positions Quantum Leap Energy to become the first commercial HALEU producer in the U.K., a critical step for supplying advanced modular reactor designs that require this specialized fuel.

“By producing the HALEU required to fuel the next generation of advanced modular reactors, QLE Ltd will contribute directly to the UK’s clean power, energy security, and economic growth agendas.” -Bill Eden, President, QLE

Leadership

As part of its U.K. expansion, QLE appointed Rich Deakin as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of U.K. Strategic Projects.

ASP Isotopes’ stock traded over 2% on Wednesday, after the morning bell. However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume levels.

ASPI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:35 a.m. ET on Nov. 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user lauded the development.

In October, the company reached its largest enriched silicon-28 supply deal to date and acquired a U.S.-based radiopharmacy to support the expansion of its South African subsidiary, PET Labs.

ASP Isotopes’ stock has gained over 85% in 2025 and over 21% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<