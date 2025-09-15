Arete upgraded the stock from ‘Neutral’ to ‘Buy’, citing confidence in ASML’s growth trajectory amid rising global demand for advanced chipmaking tools.

ASML Holding NV (ASML) stock gained over 5% by mid-morning on Monday, and retail traders on Stocktwits expressed optimism about the company’s prospects, driven by increasing demand for artificial intelligence computing.

On Friday, the company received a bullish upgrade from Arete, which upgraded the stock from ‘Neutral’ to ‘Buy’, as per TheFly. The firm also set a new price target of €879, reflecting confidence in ASML’s growth trajectory amid rising global demand for advanced chipmaking tools.

At the time of writing, the stock was trending at number seven on Stocktwits. Retail traders commended the company, with one bullish user saying nothing moves in the AI world without this company.

Another user said there is generational wealth to be made with this stock

Exchange Rate: 1€=1.18USD

