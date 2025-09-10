In an interview with CNBC, El-Erian was reacting to the August PPI report, which showed wholesale inflation declined by 0.1%.

In an interview with CNBC, El-Erian was reacting to the PPI report for August that showed wholesale inflation declined by 0.1%, while a Dow Jones estimate pointed to an increase of 0.3%, according to MarketWatch.

