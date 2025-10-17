Wedbush’s new price target implies a whopping 730% potential upside to the stock’s closing price on Thursday.

Wedbush on Friday raised its price target on Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARTV) to $23 from $18 while keeping an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares.

The new price target implies a potential upside of 730% to the stock’s closing price on Thursday. Shares of the company rallied 99% on Friday at the time of writing.

The price target hike follows the company’s announcement on Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to its cell therapy candidate AlloNK for the treatment of refractory rheumatoid arthritis in combination with Rituximab. The company also said that it has prioritized refractory rheumatoid arthritis as the lead indication for AlloNK.

“Despite the many approved therapies in RA, there are over 100,000 patients in the United States who remain treatment refractory and could potentially benefit from a deep B-cell depleting therapy,” CEO Fred Aslan explained.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects over 1.5 million people in the United States and can cause painful joint inflammation, progressive joint damage, and disability. A significant subset becomes refractory and no longer responds to or tolerates available treatment options.

The company now plans to share safety and translational data for AlloNK in mid-November from patients treated with AlloNK and Rituximab across multiple autoimmune diseases, followed by clinical response data in the first half of 2026 from over 15 refractory RA patients. The CEO also added that the company is planning interactions with the FDA in the first half of 2026.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ARTV stock jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘extremely low’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

ARTV's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:20 a.m. ET on Oct. 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user expects the stock to rally further.

ARTV stock is down by 45% this year and by 57% over the past 12 months.

