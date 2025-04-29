American Rebel Holdings and Odyssey Marine Exploration saw high retail interest due to favorable policy moves and expansion plans.

American Rebel Holdings (AREB) stock more than doubled last week amid a spike in retail chatter.

Investor enthusiasm jumped after the company signed a distribution agreement with Adams Beverages to expand into North Carolina.

Despite primarily making gun safes and safety-related products, the company has been expanding into the beverage segment with its American Rebel Beer.

American Rebel would gain access to 28 North Carolina counties through the agreement. The company has reached 10 states and expects to announce several distribution deals soon.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘bullish’ (71/100) territory from ‘neutral’(53/100) a week ago, while retail chatter rose more than 200%.

AREB’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:46 a.m. ET on April 28, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One retail trader said the stock could race higher after breaking the $4.05 range.

Odyssey Marine Exploration saw a more than 700% jump in retail chatter after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to raise deep-sea minerals production.

According to a report by The Guardian, More than 1 billion metric tons of nodules containing minerals are estimated to be in U.S. waters. These nodules are rich in manganese, nickel, copper, and other critical minerals.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ (87/100), while retail chatter remained ‘extremely high.’

OMEX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:48 a.m. ET on April 28, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

American Rebel shares have fallen 90.8% this year, while Odyssey Marine Exploration shares have more than doubled.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<