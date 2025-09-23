Archer Aviation announced that its Midnight aircraft completed its highest altitude flight to date, reaching altitudes of 7,000 feet, after taking off from the company’s test facility in Salinas, California.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) shares gained nearly 7% in Tuesday’s midday trade following an update from the company on its Midnight flight test program.

