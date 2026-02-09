ACHR has seen a rise in investor optimism as Cathie Wood’s stake and more partnerships with countries such as Serbia deepen its role in the air taxi space.

Archer Aviation is already working with the U.S. government to submit multiple applications to launch initial air taxi operations under the White House’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program.

Late in January, Archer Aviation announced a partnership with Serbia as the country seeks to play a key role in driving the adoption of electric air taxis across Europe.

Last month, Archer Aviation said it was deepening its partnership with Nvidia to develop next-generation aviation technologies.

Archer Aviation shares closed nearly 2% higher last week, snapping a two-week losing streak as disclosures of increased stakes by Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management and BlackRock lifted investor sentiment around the air taxi company.

A filing showed that Ark held about 5.4% of Archer Aviation's shares as of Dec. 31, totaling more than 35 million shares, according to a 13G filed on Feb. 3. Separately, BlackRock disclosed that it had raised its stake in the company to 8.1%, holding nearly 53 million shares as of Dec. 31.

Archer Aviation stock had fallen more than 16% in the week ended Jan. 26, following a nearly 3% decline the week before. Shares are down almost 3% so far this year, after sliding 24% in 2025.

Archer’s 2026 So Far

In January, Archer Aviation said it was deepening its partnership with Nvidia to develop next-generation aviation technologies. The company will integrate Nvidia’s IGX Thor platform into future versions of its Midnight electric air taxi.

The aim is to enhance pilot safety through real-time environmental sensing and predictive awareness, enabling smoother integration into complex airspace with AI-driven traffic and routing systems, and building autonomy-ready flight controls that can support future semi-autonomous and autonomous operations.

Late in January, Archer Aviation announced a partnership with Serbia as the country seeks to play a key role in driving the adoption of electric air taxis across Europe. Under the agreement, Serbia has selected Archer as its preferred electric battery-powered VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) partner and has the option to purchase an initial fleet of Midnight aircraft. The agreement provides for the purchase of up to 25 aircraft.

Archer Aviation is already working with the U.S. government to submit multiple applications to launch initial air taxi operations under the White House’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP). As part of the Trump administration’s executive order “Unleashing Drone Dominance,” the eIPP is designed to accelerate the adoption of electric air taxis in major cities nationwide by creating operational pathways for leading American eVTOL companies.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on Archer Aviation dipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ a week ago, with message volumes at ‘normal’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bullish user on Stocktwits said that the stock was flying “too” under the radar for what the company is building.

Over the past year, the ticker saw a 75% spike in followers on Stocktwits. Shares of Archer Aviation have declined more than 28% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<