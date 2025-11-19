The partnership will focus on the development, testing, and potential integration of Archer’s eVTOL aircraft into RSG’s operations.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has inked a deal with The Helicopter Company to bring their Midnight air taxi to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in partnership with Red Sea Global (RSG), the eVTOL maker said on Wednesday.

The partnership will focus on the development, testing, and potential integration of Archer’s eVTOL aircraft into RSG’s operations as one of the first deployments of eVTOL aircraft in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

While The Helicopter Company is a Saudi Public Investment Fund company and commercial helicopter operator, Red Sea Global (RSG), is the real estate developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA.

