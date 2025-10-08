The two companies are exploring both non-emergency passenger use cases and time-critical organ transport, Archer said.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Archer Aviation (ACHR) have partnered to establish the first hospital-based vertiport in the United Arab Emirates, the eVTOL aircraft maker said on Wednesday.

Archer said that the goal is to enable passengers to travel from Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to nearby locations in just minutes with the help of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The two companies are exploring both non-emergency passenger use cases and time-critical organ transport, it added.

The operations would use Archer’s electric aircraft called Midnight, designed to carry up to four passengers.

