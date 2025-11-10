The companies said that Robust.AI’s Carter is a multi-functional cobot designed to augment existing workforces and deliver the capabilities of three robots, including fulfillment picking, point-to-point transport, and mobile sorting.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) and Robust.AI announced on Monday a strategic cooperation to co-develop AI-powered collaborative robots, known as “cobots.”

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shares of Aptiv rose over 2% in premarket trading. The companies said that the partnership combines Aptiv’s portfolio, including Wind River platforms and tools, with Robust.AI’s robotics expertise and human-centered design to accelerate innovation in warehouse and industrial automation.

Robust.AI’s Carter is a multi-functional cobot designed to augment existing workforces, the companies said. It delivers the capabilities of three robots, including fulfillment picking, point-to-point transport, and mobile sorting, helping manage multiple workflows on a single platform.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<