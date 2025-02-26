Applied Optoelectronics Stock Jumps Ahead Of Q4 Results, Analysts Expect Topline Boost: Retail’s Bullish

In December, the Texas-based company also raised $33.7 million in net proceeds via a registered direct offering of equity shares. The company said it would use these funds to meet its capital expenditure and other working capital needs.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Jumps Ahead Of Q4 Results, Analysts Expect Topline Boost: Retail’s Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 26, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) rose by over 3% in after-market hours on Tuesday as the company gears up to post fourth-quarter results on Wednesday.

According to Stocktwits data, Applied Optoelectronics is expected to report a loss per share of $0.02 in Q4, flipping from earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 during the same period last year.

Applied Optoelectronics is scheduled to post its Q4 results on Wednesday after markets close.

However, on a positive note, the fiber optic cable manufacturing company is expected to post revenue of $99.98 million during the quarter, up more than 65% from the same period last year.

During the quarter, the Texas-based company also raised $33.7 million in net proceeds via a registered direct offering of equity shares in December. The company said it would use these funds to meet its capital expenditure and other working capital needs.

Subsequently, analysts at Raymond James more than doubled their price target for the stock to $39 from $17 – this implies an upside of over 67% from Tuesday’s closing price. The brokerage has an ‘Outperform’ rating on the stock, according to The Fly.

FinChat data shows the average price target for the Applied Optoelectronics stock is $34.25, implying a nearly 47% upside from current levels.

Of the four brokerage recommendations, two have a ‘Buy’ rating, one has an ‘Outperform’ rating, and one recommends investors to ‘Sell’ the stock.

Applied Optoelectronics has missed earnings expectations in two of the last four quarters, but its revenue track record is worse. It missed estimates in three quarters during this period.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Applied Optoelectronics stock gained momentum to hover in the ‘bullish’ (66/100) territory. Message volume was elevated, too, showing increased interest among investors.

AAOI retail sentiment.jpg AAOI sentiment and message volume February 26, 2025, as of 2:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Applied Optoelectronics stock has lost nearly 37% of its value year-to-date (YTD), but its one-year performance is far better, with gains of over 58%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Instacart Stock Slumps After-Market Following Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

Instacart Stock Slumps After-Market Following Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

Lemonade Stock Slumps In Extended Trading After Tepid 2025 Outlook, Retail Mood Dampens

Lemonade Stock Slumps In Extended Trading After Tepid 2025 Outlook, Retail Mood Dampens

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Sees 400% Spike In Retail Buzz As Q4 Beat Fuels After-Hours Rally

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Sees 400% Spike In Retail Buzz As Q4 Beat Fuels After-Hours Rally

Boeing Commercial Airplanes Boss Vacates COO Role, Retail’s Unfazed

Boeing Commercial Airplanes Boss Vacates COO Role, Retail’s Unfazed

CAVA Group Stock Slides On Q4 Earnings Miss, But Retail Stays Upbeat

CAVA Group Stock Slides On Q4 Earnings Miss, But Retail Stays Upbeat

Recent Stories

DPIIT partners with Paytm to accelerate fintech, manufacturing startups in India AJR

DPIIT partners with Paytm to accelerate fintech, manufacturing startups in India

Here's why actor Aman Verma and Vandana Lalvani call it quits after 9 years MEG

Here's why actor Aman Verma and Vandana Lalvani call it quits after 9 years

Mental Health 101 Know how cyberbullying can damage self-esteem of youth RBA

Mental Health 101: Know how cyberbullying can damage self-esteem of youth

Bihar cabinet expansion: 7 ministers take oath in Nitish Kumar's government (WATCH) ddr

Bihar cabinet expansion: 7 BJP leaders take oath in Nitish Kumar's government (WATCH)

Champions Trophy: Pakistan sacks 100 police officers for neglecting their duty after NZ vs BAN security breach

Champions Trophy: Pakistan sacks 100 policemen for neglecting their duties after NZ vs BAN security breach

Recent Videos

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers PRAYERS at Gauri Shankar Temple on MAHA SHIVRATRI!

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers PRAYERS at Gauri Shankar Temple on MAHA SHIVRATRI!

Video Icon
Drone Captures NAGA SADHUS Heading to Kashi Vishwanath on Maha Shivratri!

Drone Captures NAGA SADHUS Heading to Kashi Vishwanath on Maha Shivratri!

Video Icon
'Kumbh Concludes with Unity and Devotion': Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri in Varanasi, UP

'Kumbh Concludes with Unity and Devotion': Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri in Varanasi, UP

Video Icon
Messi's MAGIC!! Inter Miami Beats Sporting KC 3-1 in CONCACAF Champions Cup Thriller | HIGHLIGHTS

Messi's MAGIC!! Inter Miami Beats Sporting KC 3-1 in CONCACAF Champions Cup Thriller | HIGHLIGHTS

Video Icon
UK PM Pledges Defense Spending Increase Ahead of Trump Meeting | WATCH

UK PM Pledges Defense Spending Increase Ahead of Trump Meeting | WATCH

Video Icon