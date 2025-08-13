Beijing E-Town Semiconductor reportedly said in its lawsuit that Applied Materials used the company’s core technology secrets related to plasma sources and water surface treatment.

U.S.-based Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has reportedly been hit with a lawsuit by Beijing E-Town Semiconductor over alleged infringement of trade secrets.

Beijing E-Town Semiconductor said in its lawsuit that Applied Materials used the company’s core technology secrets related to plasma sources and water surface treatment, according to a report by Reuters, citing a filing by the Beijing-based semiconductor company with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

