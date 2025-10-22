Applied Digital said that this was a nearly 15-year lease agreement to deliver 200 MW of critical IT capacity at Polaris Forge 2.

Applied Digital (APLD) shares jumped nearly 7% before the bell on Wednesday after the company announced a $5 billion AI factory lease with a U.S.-based investment-grade hyperscaler at Polaris Forge 2 campus, currently under construction near Harwood, North Dakota.

The company said this was a nearly 15-year lease agreement to deliver 200 megawatts (MW) of critical IT capacity at Polaris Forge 2 to support the hyperscaler’s artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance compute (HPC) infrastructure.

What To Know About Applied Digital’s AI Factory Lease

Applied Digital said the Hyperscaler also holds a first right of refusal for an additional 800 MW of critical IT, representing the full expansion potential of the 1-gigawatt (GW) Polaris Forge 2 Campus.

The company said that with this agreement, Applied Digital’s total leased capacity with the two hyperscalers across its Polaris Forge 1 and Polaris Forge 2 campuses in North Dakota has now reached 600 MW.

