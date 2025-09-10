The iPhone 17 series featured the A19 chipset built on a 3-nanometer fabrication process, new 120Hz displays with Ceramic Shield 2.

Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) stock showed a tepid reaction after the tech giant’s ‘Awe Dropping’ event introduced the much-anticipated new iPhone 17 series, AirPods Pro 3, and a slew of Apple Watches.

Apple stock traded over 1% lower on Tuesday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Message volume improved to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

AAPL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:00 p.m. ET on Sep. 9, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 557% surge in user message count in the past week. Stocktwist users noted that the sell-off is a recurring feature that occurs every year after the launch event.

The standard iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, the highest of any iPhone to date. The company claims the iPhone 17 offers all-day battery life and an additional eight hours of video playback compared to the iPhone 16. iPhone Air is the thinnest iPhone ever, featuring a side profile of just 5.6 mm, with the frame made of titanium.

The Apple Watch Series 11 features advanced heart and sleep monitoring capabilities. While the Apple Watch SE 3 features the powerful S10 chip, the Ultra 3 includes satellite communication for emergency SOS and supports 5G cellular service. The third-generation Pro earbuds have double the active noise cancellation power compared to the second-generation Pro model.

Apple stock has lost over 6% in 2025 and gained over 6% in the last 12 months.

