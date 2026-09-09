Apple Inc. unveiled its next-generation flagship iPhone 18 Pro lineup alongside its long-awaited first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo.

Apple entered the foldable market with the iPhone Duo, a $2,000 dual-display device.

The company also launched the iPhone 18 Pro ($1,199) and iPhone 18 Pro Max ($1,299).

Apple delayed the base iPhone 18 to spring 2027, focusing its fall launch strictly on Pro models, the foldable Duo, AirPods 5, and updated Apple Watches.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) stock erased the day’s loss to gain 0.2% on Wednesday after the company introduced its next-generation smartphone lineup, headlined by the new iPhone 18 Pro series and the company's first-ever foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo.

The launch event, broadcast from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, served as the public debut for CEO John Ternus, who stepped into the role on September 1 while former CEO Tim Cook transitioned to executive chairman.

The premium line receives a $100 price increase over previous generations, with the iPhone 18 Pro starting at $1,199 and the iPhone 18 Pro Max priced at $1,299. Preorders for both models begin Saturday, September 12, ahead of retail availability on Friday, September 18.

iPhone 18 Lineup Showcases Advanced Camera Hardware

The flagship iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are built around Apple’s new A20 Pro processor and a redesigned next-generation vapor chamber cooling system. The updated thermal architecture lets the devices deliver up to 40% higher sustained performance, supporting demanding workflows and high-frame-rate gaming.

Apple highlighted major advances in camera hardware, introducing a 48-megapixel Fusion Main camera with a physical variable aperture for the first time. The lens system grants users direct mechanical control over light entry and depth of field. The Camera app now includes "Pro controls," enabling manual adjustments for settings such as shutter speed and customized texture and grain profiles.

Both Pro models run iOS 27 with Apple Intelligence and Siri AI features. The redesign also features a physically smaller Dynamic Island cutout that can track up to three Live Activities simultaneously.

The Pro models will be sold in four finishes: black, silver, "glacier," and an all-new burgundy.

Apple Enters Foldable Market With 'iPhone Duo'

Closing the event, Ternus revealed the iPhone Duo, a $2,000 foldable smartphone designed to compete with existing offerings from manufacturers like Samsung Electronics Co.

Ternus criticized earlier industry foldables for feeling like "two phones glued together," positioning the Duo as a more refined alternative. When opened, the Duo provides the largest display ever featured on an iPhone and supports input via the Apple Pencil. The device utilizes custom mechanical hinges designed to reduce the visible screen crease while enhancing structural durability.

In an unusual strategic pivot, Apple did not unveil a standard entry-level iPhone 18. The company has altered its release timeline to debut the standard iPhone 18, a lower-cost iPhone 18e, and the second-generation iPhone Air during a separate spring launch.

In addition to smartphones, Apple refreshed its broader ecosystem by launching the AirPods 5, starting at $129, and the Apple Watch Series 12 & Ultra 4.

AAPL Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

Retail users were overall bullish around the new foldable phone.

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AAPL stock has gained about 17% year-to-date.

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