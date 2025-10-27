Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares gained nearly 1% in Monday’s midday trade, hitting a new all-time high of $267.05, with the company’s market capitalization inching toward $4 trillion.

According to a report by TheFly, JPMorgan analysts raised their price target on the stock to $290 from $280 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating.

Apple’s market capitalization stood at $3.947 trillion at the time of writing. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘neutral’ territory.

