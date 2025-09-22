According to a CNBC report, Ives hiked his price target for the AAPL stock to $310 from $270, implying an upside of more than 26% from the stock’s last closing price.

Wedbush Managing Director Dan Ives on Monday reportedly hiked the price target for Apple Inc. (AAPL) stock, citing strong iPhone 17 demand as the reason.

According to a CNBC report, Ives hiked his price target for the AAPL stock to $310 from $270, implying an upside of more than 26% from the stock’s closing price on Friday.

