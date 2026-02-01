According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple was initially planning to include the changes in its upcoming operating system update in March but now plans to roll them out over future versions.

Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) upgrades to its virtual assistant Siri have reportedly faced issues during testing in recent weeks, potentially delaying the release of some functional updates.

According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, Apple was initially planning to include the function changes in its upcoming operating system update in March. However, after the issues, the iPhone maker now plans to roll them out over future versions.

As per the report, Siri did not always process queries correctly or sometimes took too long to handle requests, as seen in testing.

However, the situation was fluid, and Apple’s plans could change further, the people said, as per the report.

Shares of AAPL edged up about 1% at the time of writing.

