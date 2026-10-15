Apple Inc. plans to debut a modified version of its artificial intelligence platform in mainland China this December after navigating Chinese tech regulatory hurdles and partnering with local technology firms.

Apple Intelligence is scheduled to launch in mainland China as part of the iOS 27.3 update.

The release features government-mandated guardrails created with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and incorporates search and assistant integration with Baidu Inc.

Apple’s revamped Siri AI assistant powered by Google Gemini, image generation apps, and camera-based visual intelligence will not be included in the local launch.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is set to launch its artificial intelligence platform in mainland China in December this year, ending an extended period of regulatory delays that temporarily excluded the tech giant's AI tools from one of its most vital global markets.

The rollout will coincide with the release of the upcoming iOS 27.3 software update, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The software will introduce a suite of features that Apple first released in the United States two years ago across iPhone, iPad, and Mac hardware.

AAPL stock rose 0.5% on Wednesday and continued to inch higher by 0.1% after-hours.

Navigating Regulatory Approvals

The upcoming debut follows years of regulatory hurdles and repeated timeline adjustments. Apple previously targeted rollout dates in May 2025, late 2025, and early 2026, as per Bloomberg

Progress accelerated in July when Apple secured preliminary approval, followed by subsequent discussions with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. On Sept. 29, the company obtained necessary permits authorizing recent iPhone models to operate both Apple Intelligence and local AI models, such as Alibaba's Qwen and Tongyi Wanxiang.

China contributes about 17% to 20% of Apple’s total revenue, making it an important geography for Apple’s revenue stream outside the U.S.

Feature Limitations

The initial software introduction in China will feature entry-level AI functionality, including notification summaries, text revision tools, custom "Genmoji" creations, and photo object removal tools.

However, several newer AI enhancements will remain unavailable in China, such as Siri AI assistant, which is powered by Gemini, image generation, and advanced camera tools.

Apple declined to comment on the upcoming launch.

AAPL Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes.

AAPL stock has gained about 26% year-to-date.