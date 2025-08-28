According to a report from MacRumors, Apple is expected to utilize the 2nm chips in its A20 processors, which will debut in the iPhone 18 lineup.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has reportedly secured a major share of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s (TSM) initial 2nm chip production to power its next-generation iPhone models with advanced silicon technology.

As TSMC enters mass production of its 2nm node in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, Apple is said to have locked in nearly half of the foundry’s early capacity, said the report.

Apple stock inched 0.2% higher in Thursday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘extremely low’ message volume levels.

AAPL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:30 a.m. ET on Aug.28, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The upcoming A20 chip, built on TSMC’s first-gen 2nm (N2) process, promises considerable improvements over the 3nm-based A19 chip likely powering the iPhone 17, said the report. The new chip is projected to have a 15% increase in performance and 30% better energy efficiency.

However, the 2nm process is not cheap, with substrate pricing around $30,000 per unit. Still, the report noted, competition remains fierce among chipmakers vying for supply.

Alongside Apple, Qualcomm Inc.(QCOM) is among the top customers eyeing early access. TSMC expects to produce 45,000 to 50,000 wafers monthly between its Baoshan and Kaohsiung plants by 2025 end, with that figure expected to double in 2026 as production ramps up, said the report.

TSMC stock traded over 1% lower in Thursday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment towards the stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

TSM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:30 a.m. ET on Aug.28, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

According to the report, iPhone 18 Pro models are likely to arrive in late 2026, while the standard iPhone 18 and the entry-level iPhone 18e may hit shelves in early 2027.

