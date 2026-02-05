The European Commission on Thursday stated that Apple Maps and Ads do not constitute an important gateway for business users to reach end users.

Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) Maps and Ads services have escaped being designated as gatekeepers under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act.

“This assessment is based on a number of considerations, including that Apple Maps has a relatively low overall usage rate in the EU, and that Apple Ads has very limited scale in the online advertising sector in the EU,” the Commission said.

Apple shares were down 1% in Thursday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

