Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) highly anticipated iPhone 17 launch event is set to kick off later on Tuesday, where the company is also expected to launch new Apple Watches, AirPods, and other accessories.

What To Expect

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series on Tuesday, with reports indicating four devices: the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the iPhone 16 Plus.

Along with the new iPhones, the Cupertino-headquartered tech giant is also expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE3, and the AirPods Pro 3.

Any updates on the AI front will be closely watched, as recent reports suggest Apple is exploring the possibility of using Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL) Gemini to overhaul its Siri voice assistant.

The company’s in-house AI team has encountered some significant challenges lately, including the departure of their lead designer, Ruoming Pang, who joined Meta Platforms Inc. (META).

Event Details

Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event is scheduled to commence at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday and will be streamed live on Apple’s website, the Apple TV app, or the company’s official YouTube channel.

Ahead of the event, Apple stock inched 0.4% lower in Tuesday’s pre-market trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory while message volume improved to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

AAPL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:15 a.m. ET on Sep. 9, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 244% surge in user message count in 24 hours. A bullish Stocktwits user said they are gearing up to hear Apple’s advances in AI.

Another user, however, said the stock is already ‘priced to perfection.’

Apple stock has shed 5% year-to-date and has gained over 7% in the last 12 months.

