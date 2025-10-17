F1 cited Apple’s ability to reach a diverse range of consumers through its ecosystem as one of the reasons for the partnership.

Apple (AAPL) and Formula 1 announced on Friday that they have signed a five-year partnership with Apple becoming the racing giant’s exclusive broadcast partner starting in 2026.

In addition to having exclusive rights to broadcast F1 on Apple TV, the companies said the collaboration would also amplify the sport on other Apple platforms like Apple Music and Apple News. F1 TV Premium, F1’s own premier content offering, will continue to be available in the U.S. via an Apple TV subscription only and will be free for those who subscribe.

Apple’s stock edged 0.14% higher in pre-market trade, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits trending in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

The partnership follows Apple’s success with ‘F1 The Movie,’ which is the studio’s highest-grossing theatrical release to date and the top-earning original film of 2025. The movie has grossed approximately $629 million worldwide, according to figures from Box Office Mojo. The domestic opening weekend brought in around $57 million, marking Brad Pitt’s best career debut as an actor.

“We are no strangers to each other, having spent the past three years working together to create F1 The Movie, which has already proven to be a huge hit around the world,” said President and CEO of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali. “We have a shared vision to bring this amazing sport to our fans in the U.S. and entice new fans through live broadcasts, engaging content, and a year-round approach to keep them hooked.”

F1 cited Apple’s ability to reach a diverse range of consumers through its ecosystem as one of the reasons for the partnership. It also claimed that the partnership would help it reach younger audiences of the sport. The companies said additional information, including production and product details, will be announced in the coming months.

The partnership represents a growing trend of streaming platforms looking to secure broadcast rights for top sports leagues and events. Netflix (NFLX), for instance, already has a partnership with the WWE and the National Football League (NFL). Amazon (AMZN) has a deal to stream five mid-season NASCAR Cup Series races as well as exclusive rights to stream Thursday Night Football.

