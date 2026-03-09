As Genius Group enters a restructuring phase, the company expects a 48% jump in revenue in 2026.

Genius Group shares fell about 5% Monday after the company released its FY25 earnings report.

The EdTech firm reported $8.4 million in revenue in 2025 and pro forma revenue of $13.6 million, up 80% year-over-year.

The company expects FY26 revenue between $20 million and $22 million with positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million to $2 million.

Genius Group (GNS) tumbled 6% on Monday following the release of its earnings report for the full year of 2025.

The AI-powered educational technology company reported revenue of $8.4 million, up from $7.6 million in 2024, while pro forma revenue rose 80% to $13.6 million.

Genius Group (GNS) reported a net loss per share of $0.55, down from $1.03 a year earlier. The company also said cash used in operations improved 76% to $10.6 million. As of the end of December, Genius Group held $2.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, total assets of $137 million, and 154 Bitcoin (BTC) on its balance sheet.

Roger James Hamilton, founder and CEO of Genius Group, said 2025 was focused on restructuring the business. “2025 was a year of consolidation and transformation for Genius Group,” Hamilton noted, adding that the company reorganized its operations following corporate and legal actions aimed at defending shareholder interests.

On Stockwits, the retail sentiment around GNS remained in the ‘bullish’ territory, as chatter levels around it remained ‘normal’ over the past day.

Revenue Outlook

Going forward, the company said it expected fiscal 2026 revenue between $20 million and $22 million, roughly 48% annual growth, according to TheFly.

Genius Group also projected positive adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.5 million to $2.0 million in 2026 as it expanded its AI-powered Genius School and Genius Academy programs and scaled its Genius Resorts model.

What Do Analysts Expect?

Genius Group has an average price target of $3.40, significantly above its recent trading price of about $0.42. Based on this estimate, the target implies a potential upside of roughly 700%, according to Koyfin data.

The stock has lost over 30% this year.

