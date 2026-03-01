Cramer cited GE Vernova being sold out of its turbines as the reason behind his calling it a “terrific story.”

“They’re sold out [of their turbines],” Cramer said, explaining why he thinks the GEV stock is a “terrific story,” according to a report by CNBC.

GE Vernova shares were up more than 4% in Monday morning's trade.

GEV Stock Gets A Double Upgrade

According to TheFly, analysts at Rothschild & Co. Redburn upgraded GE Vernova to ‘Buy’ from ‘Sell.’ The firm also nearly doubled its price target for the stock to $1,100 from $560, implying a potential upside of more than 34% from its current levels.

Rothschild & Co. Redburn said that power and utilities demand, as well as margins in both new equipment and service segments, are far stronger than it expected. The firm stated in its note that it expects “sharp upgrades” to guidance for GE Vernova at the end of 2026 and possibly even in 2027.

GE Vernova is also slated to be added to the S&P 100 index on March 23, 2026, as part of a quarterly rebalancing.

According to Koyfin data, of the 33 analysts covering the stock, six have a ‘Strong Buy’ rating, while 21 recommend ‘Buy’. Four analysts have a ‘Hold’ rating, while there is one ‘Sell’ and ‘Strong Sell’ rating each.

GE Vernova Announces A Surge In Orders

In its fourth-quarter (Q4) results announced in January, GE Vernova reported that its orders had surged 65% year-on-year to $22.2 billion, with growth across segments.

The company also said its order backlog for the power and electrification segment grew sequentially to $15 billion. Gas Power equipment backlog and slot reservation agreements grew from 62 gigawatts to 83 GW during this period.

“Our platform of advanced solutions is well-positioned to serve the growing, long-cycle electric power market, and there is substantial opportunity to deliver even better performance ahead,” said GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits regarding GE Vernova was trending in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

One user stated that they were going to sell the GEV stock last Friday and this morning, but pointed to the stock’s surge on Monday as the reason that “pulled them back in.”

GEV stock is up 26% year-to-date and 184% over the past 12 months.

