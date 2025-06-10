The analyst said WWDC laid out the vision for developers but was void of any major Apple Intelligence progress as Cupertino is playing it safe and close to the vest after the missteps last year.

Apple, Inc. (AAPL) kicked off its software-focused annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday, unveiling a Liquid Glass redesign across its operating system (OS).

The company also rebranded its software iterations, choosing to go with a year-based convention.

Apple investors weren’t too impressed as they sent the stock down 1.21% on Monday.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives commented on the event: “Overall, WWDC laid out the vision for developers but was void of any major Apple Intelligence progress as Cupertino is playing it safe and close to the vest after the missteps last year.”

“Slow but steady improvements to strategy buy overall a yawner,” he added.

Deep Water Asset Management’s Gene Munster said the most important announcement was regarding the “Foundation Model” framework, which makes it easier for developers to integrate Apple Intelligence on devices.

On the Liquid Glass, Munster said, “I’m excited about the new OS design. Beautiful and something only Apple can do (hardware + software working together).”

The fund manager highlighted the seamless functionality across devices.

While noting the spatial web updates announced, Munster said Apple appears to continue investing in VisionPro.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Apple stock was ‘neutral’ (47/100) by late Monday, while the message volume was ‘high.’

AAPL sentiment and message volume as of 1:19 a.m. ET, June 10 | source: Stocktwits

A watcher called the iOS 26, the company’s latest smartphone OS, unveiled at the event, a “joke.” “This company really stopped innovating, shocked,” they said.

Another user said Apple’s artificial intelligence (AI) development is “embarrassing.” “The problem is that they have focused heavily on advertising and marketing around their AI,” they said.

On the other hand, one bullish user said Apple stock typically runs up when the sentiment is bearish. They said, “Let’s see it break that 205-ish area, adding that the zone to trade is $200-$205.





Apple stock is down about 20% year-to-date as it trades off its Dec. 26 all-time high of $260.10.

