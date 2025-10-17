The bundled option can be purchased for a monthly rate starting at $14.99, with the potential for more than 30% in savings compared to buying the services separately.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) and NBCUniversal, owned by Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), on Thursday unveiled a joint streaming bundle that will merge Apple TV+ and Peacock into a single subscription, set to debut on October 20.

The new package is positioned as a cost-saving option for U.S. customers. It offers a monthly rate starting at $14.99, with the potential for more than 30% in savings compared to purchasing the services separately. A premium tier at $19.99 per month is also available.

Subscribers to Apple One Family and Premier plans will receive an additional 35% discount for Peacock Premium Plus, a first-of-its-kind perk for Apple’s subscription ecosystem. The collaboration brings together a broad lineup of original series, hit franchises, blockbuster films, and major sporting events through one plan.

Apple stock traded over 1% lower on Thursday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume levels.

AAPL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:10 p.m. ET on Oct. 16, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Sports fans will also find marquee events like NBA games, beginning October 21, and “F1 The Movie,” expected later in 2025. An Apple TV subscription is priced at $12.99 per month. The company is reportedly set to announce its $140 million per year U.S. media rights deal with F1.

Apple has increasingly been making live sports a central focus of its streaming efforts. Back in 2022, the tech giant inked agreements with Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer to showcase specific matchups, underscoring its broader goal of establishing a strong presence in the sports media landscape.

Apple stock has gained over 6% in the last 12 months.

