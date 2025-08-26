The invite doesn’t give too many details aside from stating that the event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park.

Apple (AAPL) on Tuesday announced a launch event at its campus on September 9, where the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup.

The event, described in invitations as “awe dropping,” will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park. Apple has historically used its September event to launch its newest iPhones, along with updates to the Apple Watch and AirPods. Last year, it introduced the Apple Watch Series 10 and updated AirPods.

Market watchers expect similar announcements this time, including the Apple Watch Series 11 and refreshed AirPods models. Apple’ stock edged up 0.3% in afternoon trading, while retail sentiment on Stocktwits showed a slight uptick but remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

According to a Bloomberg report, this year’s lineup is expected to include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and a rumored iPhone Air—Apple’s first ultra-slim model designed to replace the iPhone 17 Plus. Much like the MacBook Air in 2008, the iPhone Air is positioned as a thinner, lighter, and instantly marketable option, geared toward portability-conscious users. The report suggested that the iPhone Air will compete with slimmer designs from rivals such as Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge.

It added that this year’s event is slated to be a little bit different since Apple is planning three consecutive years of major iPhone redesigns after a long stretch of incremental updates. The iPhone Air is expected to mark the start of that cycle, signaling Apple’s push to reinvigorate its flagship product even as competitors lean heavily into AI-centric features.

As in past years, the September event will be attended in person by select press and industry insiders, while the public can watch virtually via Apple’s website and YouTube channel.

