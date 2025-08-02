Amazon’s shares were down more than 8% in Friday’s midday session after the Amazon Web Services cloud unit’s second-quarter performance and third-quarter guidance disappointed Wall Street.

U.S. equities tumbled by Friday’s midday trade after President Donald Trump unleashed tariffs globally in the range of 10% and 41%, and a weak jobs report dampened investor sentiments.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was down 1.7% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, declined 2%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Friday’s midday trade:

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon’s shares were down more than 8% in Friday’s midday session after the Amazon Web Services cloud unit’s second-quarter (Q2) performance and third-quarter (Q3) guidance disappointed Wall Street.

Amazon guided for operating income at AWS to be between $15.5 billion and $20.5 billion in Q3, with a mid-point of $18 billion, which is lower than Wall Street’s expectations of $19.5 billion, according to a Yahoo Finance report.

However, ‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer said AWS is “fine.”

AMZN stock is down over 2% year-to-date.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple’s shares gave away their opening gains by the midday session, after trading 3% higher before hovering 3% in the red at the time of writing. The Tim Cook-led company posted better-than-expected Q3 results on Thursday, having sold three billion iPhones since its launch in 2007

AAPL stock is down more than 19% year-to-date.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Coinbase shares nosedived 16% in Friday’s midday trade after the company’s Q2 revenue of $1.5 billion came in below Wall Street expectations of $1.6 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

COIN stock is up 28% year-to-date.

Reddit Inc. (RDDT)

Reddit shares surged 21% in Friday’s midday trade, extending gains from the opening session. The social media giant on Thursday posted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 on revenue of $500 million, beating estimates of an EPS of $0.19 on revenue of $426 million, according to Stocktwits data.

RDDT stock is up 19% year-to-date.

Fluor Corp. (FLR)

Fluor shares tumbled more than 30% after the Texas-based engineering and construction firm’s Q2 results fell short of Wall Street expectations. Fluor reported EPS of $0.43 on revenue of $3.98 billion, while analysts expected it to report an EPS of $0.55 on revenue of $4.51 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

FLR stock is down 19% year-to-date.

