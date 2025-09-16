According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, discussions are in an early stage and may not lead to a transaction.

Apollo Global Management (APO) is reportedly considering the sale of AOL after reviewing inbound interest in the business.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, talks are at an early stage and may not result in a transaction. Sources added that if a deal materializes, AOL could be valued at around $1.5 billion.

Apollo acquired AOL in 2021 as part of its $5 billion purchase of Verizon’s media assets, which also included Yahoo.

