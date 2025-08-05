The Amazon-backed company said the new model will be available to paid Claude users and in Claude Code.

Anthropic, on Tuesday, announced a new version of its AI model, the Claude Opus 4.1, just as rival OpenAI is getting close to launching its new GPT-5 model.

The Amazon (AMZN)-backed company said the new model will be available to paid Claude users and in Claude Code. “It's also on our API, Amazon Bedrock, and Google Cloud's Vertex AI. Pricing is the same as Opus 4,” Anthropic said.

The new model is also better at fielding complex multi-step problems, the company said, stating that Opus 4.1’s coding performance has improved to 74.5% on SWE-bench Verified. “It also improves Claude’s in-depth research and data analysis skills, especially around detail tracking and agentic search,” Anthropic explained.

The company noted that Rakuten Group found that Opus 4.1 excels at pinpointing exact corrections within large codebases without making unnecessary adjustments or introducing bugs. It added that GitHub claimed that the new model improves across most capabilities relative to Opus 4, with particularly notable performance gains in multi-file code refactoring.

“One thing I’ve learned, especially in AI as it's moving quickly, is that we can focus on what we have — and what other folks are going to do is ultimately up to them,” Anthropic’s Chief Product Officer Mike Krieger told Bloomberg when asked about OpenAI’s upcoming release. “We’ll see what ends up happening on the OpenAI side, but for us, we really just focused on what can we deliver for the customers we have.”

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Anthropic remained in ‘neutral’ territory.

