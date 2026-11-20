Coinbase plans to bypass third-party partners like Kalshi and debut its own proprietary event contracts for American investors in early 2027.

Coinbase aims to roll out prediction contracts to both everyday and institutional U.S. traders during the first half of 2027.

Moving the product in-house will allow the company to dictate its own contract listings and capture a larger share of trading fees.

Driven by recent regulatory approvals and a startup acquisition, the prediction market division crossed a $200 million annualized revenue run rate in the third quarter.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is preparing to launch internally operated prediction markets for U.S. customers in the first half of 2027, according to Bloomberg.

The cryptocurrency exchange currently provides access to event contracts through a partnership with Kalshi.

Bringing the operations in-house would give Coinbase full authority over which contracts are listed while allowing the company to retain a higher percentage of trading fees, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The upcoming proprietary platform will serve both retail and institutional clients.

COIN stock slipped about 0.2% on Thursday at the time of writing.

Building Infrastructure and Regulatory Backing

Coinbase has spent the past year laying the technical and legal groundwork to support a standalone prediction business, Bloomberg reported. In December 2025, the company announced an agreement to acquire prediction-markets startup The Clearing Company to bolster its expansion efforts.

The exchange already runs a regulated derivatives platform and secured approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in September to operate its own clearinghouse.

While Chief Financial Officer Alesia Haas confirmed in October that the company intended to issue proprietary event contracts, she did not disclose a target date.

A Rapidly Growing Revenue Drive

The push into prediction contracts is a central piece of Coinbase’s broader effort to diversify its income beyond the volatile swings of traditional cryptocurrency trading.

During an October earnings call, Haas described the offering as one of the company's fastest-expanding new revenue streams. The prediction market segment, currently in partnership with Kalshi, surpassed a $200 million annualized revenue run rate during the third quarter.

Trading around event outcomes saw massive retail interest during the 2024 U.S. presidential race. Even so, the sector's swift rise has drawn heightened scrutiny from state oversight bodies, sparking debate over whether specific contract offerings cross into gambling territory.

COIN Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes.

COIN stock has lost about 53% year-to-date.

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