Burry noted that BYD shares are at five-year lows and could fall further, but argued that most of the damage has already occurred.

“I believe long-term in BYD’s competitive advantage against nearly all car companies,” the investor said.

Burry also bought more of Chinese e-commerce company JD.com’s (JD) American depositary shares after an earnings-related pullback.

His other trades involved Tencent, Adobe, Ero Copper and Temple & Webster.

‘The Big Short’ investor Michael Burry on Thursday disclosed several portfolio additions, beginning with Chinese electric-vehicle maker BYD, a direct Tesla competitor.

BYD At Multi-Year Lows

Burry said he added to his BYD holding (BYDDF). He noted the shares are at five-year lows and could fall further, but argued that most of the damage has already occurred. He highlighted that the U.S.-traded BYDDF represents actual shares of the Hong Kong-listed company, giving shareholders direct ownership.

“I believe long-term in BYD’s competitive advantage against nearly all car companies,” the investor said. BYD makes electrified vehicles, including both battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company sold 4.6 million vehicles globally in 2025, including 4.5 million passenger vehicles, making it the world’s largest EV seller.

Interestingly, Burry does not own shares of BYD’s American rival Tesla. He shorted Tesla briefly in June but recovered that short for a gain in September. The investor has previously termed the stock “ridiculously overvalued” but noted that shorting it is “dangerous.”

Other Chinese Holdings

Burry also bought more of Chinese e-commerce company JD.com’s (JD) American depositary shares after an earnings-related pullback. Burry noted that JD has nearly $20 per ADS in cash and securities, is expected to earn $3 per share, and is trading in the $25s.

Separately, he added to Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent (TCEHY) on an earnings-related decline after remaining patient with the position. He called the current valuation “ridiculous,” citing the company’s dominant position in China and assets that cannot be replicated. Burry said he remains a believer even as AI-related spending has turned free cash flow negative, expressing trust in management.

Consumer, Mining And Software Adds

Burry increased exposure to U.S. grocery retailer Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) through significantly out-of-the-money call options expiring in January 2028, citing cheap premiums, while acknowledging that the company faces a tough consumer dealing with inflation.

He further built a position in Brazilian copper miner Ero Copper (ERO) in the low $20s. “I believe there is more to it than the data center buildout’s demand for copper, and the recent AI-related sell-off in my view presents opportunity,” Burry said, describing the holding as small enough to be valued on a project-by-project basis with its own secular destiny.

He also added to Adobe (ADBE) on a sharp drawdown into the low $220s after a big drop in recent days. While he allowed that the stock could still test its recent lows in the $100s, he called the valuation attractive enough to increase the position.

Burry Adds More To His Largest Position

Australian online homeware retailer Temple & Webster (TPLWF), already one of his largest positions, received another addition. Burry described the shares as “stunningly cheap.”

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BYDDF, TCEHY and ADBE stocks was within the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing, while sentiment around JD and ERO was within the ‘bullish’ levels. Sentiment around SFM, however, was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing.

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