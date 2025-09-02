Anthropic announced in its statement that the company’s run-rate revenue had surged to $5 billion by August, a fivefold increase from $1 billion at the beginning of 2025.

Anthropic announced on Tuesday that it has raised $13 billion in the Series F round, valuing the artificial intelligence (AI) startup at $183 billion post-money.

Anthropic revealed in its announcement that the company’s run-rate revenue had surged to $5 billion by August, increasing fivefold from $1 billion at the beginning of 2025.

The company’s latest fundraising round was led by ICONIQ Capital, with Fidelity Management & Research Company and Lightspeed Venture Partners emerging as co-leads, Anthropic said in its announcement.

Anthropic is not listed publicly at the moment. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the AI startup was in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

Other participants in Anthropic’s latest fundraising round include Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC, the Qatar Investment Authority, Jane Street, TPG, Blackstone, BlackRock-affiliated funds, General Atlantic, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, and Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, among others, the company noted.

According to earlier reports, Anthropic was looking to raise $5 billion, with its valuation expected to reach $170 billion. However, the targeted figure surged to $10 billion due to strong demand.

Anthropic, which counts Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google among its investors, was valued at $61.5 billion after a $3.5 billion investment round led by Lightspeed Ventures earlier this year.

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, Anthropic is known for its Claude family of large language models. It competes directly with OpenAI, and the most recent version of its AI model is Claude Opus 4.1, with a focus on agentic tasks, real-world coding, and reasoning.

Meanwhile, Anthropic's rival, OpenAI, is reportedly eyeing a valuation of $500 billion. The company was said to be in early talks in August for a potential secondary stock sale from current and former employees.

