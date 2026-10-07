The move would value the maker of the Claude chatbot at roughly $1.5 trillion to $1.6 trillion, up from about $1.33 trillion at the top of the original range, according to WSJ.

Pricing is not expected to be finalized until Wednesday and will depend in part on the market’s reaction to Nvidia’s earnings.

Anthropic’s most recent prospectus planned to offer 825 million shares at $70 to $78, alongside a $26 billion private placement with investors that include Google, Amazon, and Nvidia.

In a Stocktwits poll, a majority of retail traders said they are looking forward to the Grand Theft Auto VI release on Thursday over the Anthropic IPO.

Anthropic (ANT) expects to price shares in its initial public offering above $80, higher than the previously indicated range of $70 to $78, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

It added that the move would value the maker of the Claude chatbot at roughly $1.5 trillion to $1.6 trillion, up from about $1.33 trillion at the top of the original range.

The company is preparing to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT on Thursday. Pricing is not expected to be finalized until Wednesday and will depend in part on the market’s reaction to Nvidia’s earnings, the first since the resignation of former Chief Executive Jensen Huang, the report said.

Strong Demand Amid Market Turbulence

Investor orders have reportedly been larger than usual even after a period of volatility in AI-linked stocks. The firm’s venture-capital backers, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures and Accel, also plan to increase their stakes in the offering as opposed to the usual trend of VCs exiting investment at the time of IPO, as per WSJ.

Anthropic’s most recent prospectus planned to offer 825 million shares at $70 to $78, alongside a $26 billion private placement with investors that include Google, Amazon, and Nvidia. The company has said it would allocate up to 20% of the offering to individual investors. Bloomberg earlier reported that Anthropic had indicated it expected to price at the high end of the range or above.

Wall Street Is Divided

“Anthropic is a generational IPO – we expect AI to steadily grow as a percentage of spending on knowledge work over decades, the same way Cloud grew as a percentage of IT spending since 2010. Only difference: The new technology spreads twice faster, and its addressable market is 10 times larger,” New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu said earlier on Tuesday about the IPO.

Not everyone, however, is as bullish. Investor Steve Eisman told CNBC that “the Anthropic IPO is not important anymore. It’s just not.” He pointed instead to the end of “token maxing” and dramatic price cuts by Anthropic and OpenAI, which he said could pressure revenue in the fourth quarter.

Eisman identified potential restrictions on AI data-center construction as the larger swing factor. “I think the biggest issues by far are how much are local and state governments going to slow AI data center construction?” he said. A full moratorium, he warned, could push the U.S. into recession, while a more limited 10% to 30% slowdown might help hyperscalers return to positive free cash flow.

How Did ANT Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ANT stock trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, coupled with ‘extremely high’ retail chatter.

An ongoing Stocktwits poll with responses from around 5,800 respondents showed that a majority of retail traders said they are looking forward to the Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) release on Thursday over the Anthropic IPO. Around 36% said they were most excited about Take-Two Interactive‘s (TTWO) new game, while 27% were watching the Claude maker’s IPO. Only 5% said they were equally excited about both events, and the remaining 32% said they were looking forward to neither.

Another poll taken part in by 18,000 users showed that 67% of users don’t intend to buy the IPO, while 20% said they would, and 13% said they were waiting to see the pricing.

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