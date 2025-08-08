ANI said it expects full-year net revenue of $818 million to $843 million and adjusted EPS of $6.98 to $7.35.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) CEO Nikhil Lalwani dismissed the impact of tariffs on the company, stating that over 90% of the total revenues come from finished goods manufactured in the U.S.

“While we await the administration's pharmaceutical industry-specific framework, it is worth reiterating ANI's long-standing commitment to the U.S. Pharmaceutical industry and our positive and unique positioning relative to our peers,” the CEO said during the earnings call on Friday. “Products representing less than 5% of our total company revenues rely directly on imports from China. In addition, we have a strong balance sheet that enables us to carry healthy levels of finished goods and raw material inventories.”

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ANIP jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that the company is “practically” 100% American-produced and based to help pacify any government demands.

ANI Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported second-quarter net revenues of $211.4 million, representing year-over-year growth of 53.1%, and above an analyst estimate of $190.11 million, according to Fiscal AI data. The company attributed the increase in revenue to a doubling in net revenues from its rare diseases product segment to $104 million. Adjusted and diluted earnings per share came in at $1.80, above an expected $1.42.

The company also raised its full-year guidance. ANI now expects full year net revenue of $818 million to $843 million and adjusted EPS of $6.98 to $7.35. The firm added that it expects its rare diseases portfolio to represent about 50% of its total net revenue in 2025.

Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem subsequently raised the firm's price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals to $94 from $80 while keeping an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares.

ANIP stock is up by 49% this year and by about 46% over the past 12 months.

