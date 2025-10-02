The company said that its investigational drug for Schizophrenia achieved its primary endpoint in a mid-stage trial.

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) on Thursday said that its investigational drug achieved its primary endpoint in a mid-stage trial and demonstrated safety and tolerability in adults with Schizophrenia.

Shares of the company soared 7% in Thursday’s pre-market session.

The company said that the safety profile of ANAVEX3-71 was consistent with previous studies in healthy volunteers, and no serious treatment-emergent adverse events were reported in the study. The company is evaluating the drug in the treatment of Schizophrenia, a persistent and often disabling mental illness impacting how a person thinks, feels, and behaves, and affects nearly 24 million people worldwide.

