Analog Devices Stock Gets A Flurry Of Price Target Hikes On Q1 Beat: Analysts Optimistic On Long-Term Growth Prospects, But Retail's Bearish

The beat-and-raise quarter saw Analog Devices navigate a tumultuous geopolitical environment, with Benchmark underscoring that the company delivered improvements across business segments.

Analog Devices Stock Gets A Flurry Of Price Target Hikes On Q1 Beat: Analysts Optimistic On Long-Term Growth Prospects, But Retail's Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 3:01 PM IST

Shares of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) will be in focus as markets open on Monday. The stock received a flurry of price target hikes after its first-quarter earnings beat.

Analog Devices posted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 in Q1, beating Wall Street estimates of $1.54. Revenue surpassed expectations, too, coming in at $2.42 billion, ahead of the estimated $2.36 billion.

However, on a year-on-year basis, Analog Devices’ EPS and revenue both edged lower, from $1.71 and $2.50 billion, respectively.

The Q1 beat sparked a flurry of price target hikes across brokerages, with analysts underscoring their bullish outlook by laying out Analog Digital's long-term growth prospects.

The beat-and-raise quarter saw Analog Devices navigate a tumultuous geopolitical environment, with Benchmark underscoring that the company delivered improvements across business segments.

Analysts at Benchmark and Wells Fargo note that ADI is set to return to its long-term growth model of 7% to 10% this year, while TD Cowen noted that the company is at the front of a cyclical recovery.

FinChat data shows the breakdown of the 29 brokerage recommendations for the ADI stock: 16 ‘Buy’ ratings, two ‘Outperform’ ratings, and 11 ‘Hold’ ratings.

The average price target for the ADI stock is $250.77, implying an upside of nearly 5% from Friday’s close.

However, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the ADI stock told a different story – it hovered in the ‘bearish’ territory, even as message volume rose to ‘extremely high’ levels.

ADI retail sentiment.jpg ADI sentiment and message volume February 24, 2025, as of 2:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On a trailing twelve-months (TTM) basis, ADI’s price-to-earnings (PE) ratio stood at 76.3.

In comparison, here’s how some of its rivals fare: Texas Instruments at 38.8, Microchip Technology at 107.8, and NXP Semiconductors at 25.3, according to FinChat data.

ADI’s stock has gained over 12% year-to-date (YTD), while its one-year returns stand at over 26%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Smithfield Foods Earns Multiple 'Buy' Calls On Protein Demand Boom, But Retail Yet To Buy In

Smithfield Foods Earns Multiple 'Buy' Calls On Protein Demand Boom, But Retail Yet To Buy In

Dollar General Stock Gains Attention With New Distribution Center: Retail Traders Turn Optimistic

Dollar General Stock Gains Attention With New Distribution Center: Retail Traders Turn Optimistic

Coterra Energy Q4 Earnings Preview: Weak Oil Prices To Dent Income, Retail’s Neutral

Coterra Energy Q4 Earnings Preview: Weak Oil Prices To Dent Income, Retail’s Neutral

ONEOK Q4 Earnings Preview: Analysts Say Execution To Be Driver Of Stock Performance, Retail Stays Bullish

ONEOK Q4 Earnings Preview: Analysts Say Execution To Be Driver Of Stock Performance, Retail Stays Bullish

Snowflake Gets Multiple Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Analysts Point To 'Optimistic' AI Growth In 2025: Retail's Not Sold Yet

Snowflake Gets Multiple Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Analysts Point To 'Optimistic' AI Growth In 2025: Retail's Not Sold Yet

Recent Stories

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here iwh

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here

Andhra Pradesh vs Telangana: Which state has higher per capita income? AJR

Andhra Pradesh vs Telangana: Which state has higher per capita income?

Sunny Leone at Maha Kumbh? Video of her goes viral; Here's the TRUTH RBA

Sunny Leone at Maha Kumbh? Video of her goes viral; Here's the TRUTH

What after Hotel Management? Exciting career paths and opportunities iwh

What after Hotel Management? Exciting career paths and opportunities

Smithfield Foods Earns Multiple 'Buy' Calls On Protein Demand Boom, But Retail Yet To Buy In

Smithfield Foods Earns Multiple 'Buy' Calls On Protein Demand Boom, But Retail Yet To Buy In

Recent Videos

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Video Icon
World Pulse | Pope's Condition 'Remains Critical', People Pray Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital

World Pulse | Pope's Condition 'Remains Critical', People Pray Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital

Video Icon
North East Pulse | IIT Guwahati Develop Water-Repellent, Conductive Textile for Cold Climates

North East Pulse | IIT Guwahati Develop Water-Repellent, Conductive Textile for Cold Climates

Video Icon
'The City Prays for You' – Buenos Aires Sends Heartfelt WISHES to Pope Francis! | Asianet Newsable

'The City Prays for You' – Buenos Aires Sends Heartfelt WISHES to Pope Francis! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Mizoram Engineering Student Stabbed to Death by Batchmate

Kerala Pulse | Mizoram Engineering Student Stabbed to Death by Batchmate

Video Icon